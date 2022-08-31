⚡️Belgium against EU visa ban for Russian tourists.



According to European Pravda, Belgian FM Hadja Lahbib said that Belgium can't issue tourist visas to Russians "as it used to" as Moscow expelled a third of its diplomatic staff, but it would oppose "indiscriminate measures."— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 31, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2022 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).