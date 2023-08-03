Mumbai, August 3: A mother-of-three who went to Mexico for a breast implant surgery, passed away after catching meningitis. After developing fungal meningitis, 31-year-old Crystal Villegas spent the final four months of her life fighting against the disease in a Texas hospital. The uncommon illness can result in potentially fatal swelling around the brain and spinal cord.

According to reports, Crystal had come to Matamoros, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, along the border with Texas, to save money on her cosmetic procedure. She resided just over the border in the city of Brownsville. Following the operation, Crystal was being treated in the Valley Baptist Medical Centre in Harlingen. She passed away on July 30, at about 6.30 p.m., according to her husband Juan Tapia. Buttock Enlargement Surgery Goes Wrong! 22-Year-Old Russian Woman Dies During Procedure Performed by ‘Unqualified’ Beautician.

Juan, a super featherweight fighter known as Johnny Blaze, said it was difficult four months, but she battled valiantly and never gave up. He claimed that his wife regretted having the breast surgery and fervently desired to see her three young children reach adulthood. The past several months have been extremely tough for me, but now that she is finally at rest, Juan said, I feel at peace.

Crystal started to experience severe headaches in the days after her surgery in Mexico, and her condition worsened with a high temperature. She visited the emergency department, and testing there confirmed that she had meningitis. Kim Kardashian Lookalike, Christina Ashten Gourkani, Dies Post Plastic Surgery Procedure.

In the middle of July, Juan posted pictures of himself and his wife posing in front of the Valley Baptist Medical Centre. He asserted that one of Crystal's friends and two of her acquaintances had also passed away after cosmetic surgery earlier.

