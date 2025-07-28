Thailand and Cambodia have reached an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to halt several days of intense border clashes, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced Monday, July 28, according to Reuters. The border skirmish, which escalated with artillery exchanges and Thai airstrikes along the 817-kilometre border, began last week after both nations accused each other of starting hostilities. Tensions spiked following the killing of a Cambodian soldier in a brief skirmish in late May. The ceasefire comes after Malaysia’s offer to mediate what has become the region’s most serious military standoff in a decade. Donald Trump Says Thailand and Cambodia Agree To Hold Immediate Ceasefire Talks.

Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Ceasefire

The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to end their border clashes, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday, following talks in Malaysia between the two Southeast Asian neighbours: Reuters pic.twitter.com/hTKMmObiWq — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

