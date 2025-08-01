Cambodia will nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol announced Friday, crediting Trump’s direct involvement in ending recent border hostilities with Thailand. Chanthol said a phone call from Trump last week helped break a diplomatic deadlock and led to a ceasefire agreement negotiated in Malaysia on Monday. He praised Trump for “bringing peace” and advancing international cooperation. The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict had escalated into the region’s worst fighting in over a decade. Cambodia joins Pakistan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in backing Trump for the prestigious prize, citing his efforts in resolving international conflicts and promoting global stability. ‘Proud To Be the President of Peace’: Donald Trump Says, ‘Pleased To Announce Thailand and Cambodia Reached Ceasefire and Peace’, Instructs His Team To Restart Negotiations on Trade.

