Mumbai, March 1: A newborn baby pygmy hippo named Jellybean has become the latest animal superstar at Arizona's Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in the United States. Since making her public debut, the calf has drawn massive crowds and widespread social media attention, following in the viral footsteps of the world-famous Moo Deng. Jellybean was born on January 22, weighing just 11 pounds. She was officially introduced to the nation on February 23 during a live broadcast of NBC's TODAY show, where Zoo President Kristy Hayden revealed her name.

'Jellybean' Name Chosen Through Public Naming Contest

The name "Jellybean" was chosen through a public naming contest, where it secured over 80 per cent of the vote, beating out other candy-themed options like Cadbury, Twixi, and Taffy. Now weighing approximately 33 pounds, the calf has quickly become the park's main attraction. Viral Baby Monkey Punch: IKEA Orangutan Toy Sells Out Globally, Resale Prices Hit INR 32,000 on eBay.

America’s Moo Deng ‘Jellybean’ Goes Viral After Zoo Arrival

New pygmy hippo sensation 'Jellybean' arrives at an Arizona zoo pic.twitter.com/7xBhCaFmUA — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2026

Jellybean's Comparisons to Moo Deng and Global Trends

The internet was quick to draw parallels between Jellybean and Moo Deng, the Thai pygmy hippo who became a global phenomenon in 2024. Fans have dubbed Jellybean "America's Moo Deng," sharing clips of her swimming and interacting with her mother, Lollipop. Beyond the hippo world, Jellybean is competing for the title of the "Internet's Animal for March" alongside other current sensations. Chief among them is Punch, a young Japanese macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo who recently went viral for clutching an IKEA stuffed orangutan for comfort after being rejected by his mother. ‘Bouncy Pig’: Moo Deng, 2-Month-Old Baby Pygmy Hippo at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Zoo Becomes Internet Sensation (See Pics and Videos).

Conservation and Education Efforts

While the viral fame brings large crowds, zoo officials emphasize the educational and conservation milestones Jellybean represents. Pygmy hippos are an endangered species, with only an estimated 2,500 individuals remaining in the wild. "When she swims, she’s the happiest little hippo in the world," said Danielle Hinderliter, an education specialist at the zoo. "It’s great to see people coming out to learn about these animals while watching her interact with her mom".

