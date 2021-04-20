Vaughan, April 20: Six people were mistakenly injected with saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Mackenzie Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Vaughan city in Ontario, Canada. The incident took place on March 28. In a statement on Monday, Mackenzie Health apologised for the mistake and said the vaccination process has been tightened up so that such incident doesn't happen again. Canada Allots USD 80.93 Billion Budget Toward Pandemic Recovery Plan.

Mackenzie Health said though saline does not cause any harm, affected persons have been offered support. "Saline is used to dilute the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administration. Receiving a saline injection does not cause any harm, however this should not have happened," the statement said. "Our internal quality assurance processes allowed us to identify this issue in a timely manner and contact the impacted individuals to disclose the issue," it further read. Canada Will Not 'Hesitate' to Change AstraZeneca Vaccine Licensing if More Issues Emerge.

Mackenzie Health said they “sincerely apologize for error”. "We have undertaken a full review of their processes and have implemented additional safeguards to prevent this from happening again," they said. The six people, who received saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine, were tested for antibodies to identify those who needed to re-injected the vaccine.

Mackenzie Health Issues Apology:

A message from Mackenzie Health: pic.twitter.com/egmD3QS3BW — Mackenzie Health (@MackenzieHealth) April 19, 2021

In Canada, 1,131,773 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far. Of them, 23,667 have died, while 1,019,779 have recovered. Currently, there are 88,327 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

