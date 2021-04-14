Toronto [Canada], April 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Canadian health regulators will not hesitate to change the terms of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine license if additional safety issues emerge, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said.

Hajdu was grilled by the official opposition's health critic, Michelle Rempel Garner, about Canada's first reported case of blood clotting following inoculation with the AstraZenaca vaccine.

"All vaccines approved for use in Canada undergo routine and scrutinous attention. All adverse effects are reported through Health Canada and Health Canada monitors that data closely and will not hesitate to change its licensing for use in Canada should there be any risk to Canadians," Hajdu said during a Question Period session on Tuesday.

The first reported case of blood clotting will be included in Health Canada's study of the link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the deadly side effect, the federal department said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.

Health Canada has paused inoculating Canadians under the age of 55 with the AstraZeneca vaccine following a recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI).

Canadian health regulators have also issued a disclaimer regarding blood clots that may potentially form in individuals who receive an AstraZeneca shot, but have not officially listed it as an official side effect.

Concerns about vaccine side effects began in mid-March, following dozens of reports of blood clotting after inoculations, prompting several nearly 20 countries to halt the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (ANI/Sputnik)

