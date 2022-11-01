Ottawa, November 1: One person was dead and another was in hospital after a shooting at a high school's front yard in Toronto, the largest city of Canada, police said. The shooting happened just before 3:22 p.m. on Monday outside Woburn Collegiate Institute, Toronto police confirmed on social media on Monday. US Shooting: Gunman Opens Fire at High School in St Louis, Three Including Suspect Killed.

A male victim was located with gunshot wounds and transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced deceased in hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The second victim, a teenage boy, was transported to a trauma centre through emergency run, the police added. Woburn Collegiate Institute was initially placed under a lockdown. So far, no arrests have been made, but police said a suspect was seen fleeing the area going westbound.

