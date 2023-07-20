After going above and beyond to find the owner of a misplaced cell phone, a cab driver in Delhi won the respect of many for his selfless deed. The incident was shared by the passenger on Twitter, along with a picture of the driver. He explained that his friend had lost his phone in the cab, and they did not have the driver’s number. When they lost hope of getting the phone back, the cab driver Hiralal Mondal came to their hotel with the phone. The heartwarming story of Delhi cab driver Hiralal and his selfless deed serves as a reminder that even small deeds of kindness can have a significant influence on individuals and entire communities. Indian-Origin Taxi Driver Sukhcharn Singh, Who Picked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle After 'Catastrophic' Car Chase by Paparazzi.

See Tweet Here:

We booked Meru Cabs at Delhi Airport yesterday late evening. My colleague Vivek lost his phone in the cab we didn't have the driver's number , we thought we were never going to get the phone back, and gave up hopes,but to our surprise Hiralal Mondal the driver came to the hotel… pic.twitter.com/Z4ylNkWexc — Shajan Samuel (@IamShajanSamuel) July 18, 2023

