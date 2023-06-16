Mumbai, June 16: Is China taking inspiration from the Hollywood franchise Star Wars to make an extremely powerful supership? According to a report from the South China Morning Post, Chinese naval authorities have been presented with a blueprint of an extraordinary futuristic warship that is set to challenge traditional naval formations spanning over a century.

Rear Admiral Ma Weiming, a pivotal figure in China's advancement of state-of-the-art naval technologies, revealed the blueprint of this star wars-esque vessel, claiming that it would revolutionise naval warfare and it would be unlike anything the world had seen. The report said Admiral Ma stated that the proposed "supership" could effectively fulfil the role of an entire fleet of aircraft carriers. The vessel is expected to incorporate an innovative naval combat system featuring electromagnetic weapons, along with a robust nuclear-powered electrical system. China to Send Civilian to Space for the First Time, Astronauts to be a Part of Crewed Mission to Tiangong Space Station.

The ship is said to incorporate an array of advanced weaponry, including rail guns, coilguns, rocket launchers, laser weapons, and high-powered microwaves, further solidifying its position as a groundbreaking addition to naval capabilities. The report further added that Ma attached a computer-generated image of the warship that carries a large number of aircraft in the research paper. Shangri La Dialogue 2023: China-US War Would Be ‘Unbearable Disaster for World’, Says Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu.

Additionally, Ma has showcased a series of ambitious capabilities that the warship can accomplish. As an illustration, the rail guns have the potential to strike targets in the vicinity of space, reaching speeds up to seven times the speed of sound. Moreover, the vessel's missile capacity could be significantly augmented through the utilisation of electromagnetic-launched missiles, which can be loaded in a manner resembling an automatic rifle.

