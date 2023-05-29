Tuesday's crewed mission to the Tiangong space station will see China launch its first civilian astronaut into orbit, according to the nation's Manned Space Agency. The Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics is home to payload specialist Gui Haichao, according to Lin Xiqiang, a spokesperson for the China Manned Space Agency. All Chinese astronauts sent into space up until this point have been PLA members. According to Lin, Gui will "primarily be accountable for the on-orbit operation of space science experimental payloads." Chinese Astronauts Ascend 'Celestial Palace' in Historic Space Mission.

China to Send Civilian to Space for the First Time

#BREAKING China to send civilian to space for first time on Tuesday: space agency pic.twitter.com/tuIlJ7vVMd — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)