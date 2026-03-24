Mumbai, March 24: At least 34 people were killed after a Colombian Air Force transport aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff in the southern Putumayo department on Monday. The Lockheed Martin-built Hercules C-130 was carrying 125 people, including 114 passengers and 11 crew members, when the accident occurred near Puerto Leguizamo, close to the Peru border.

According to Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez, the aircraft went down just 1.5 kilometres from the runway moments after departure. The situation worsened when ammunition onboard detonated following a fire, intensifying the blaze and complicating rescue efforts. Colombia Plane Crash: Military Cargo Plane Crashed in Puerto Leguizamo After Take-Off, Says Defense Minister.

34 Killed in Colombia Plane Crash

UPDATE: At least 34 people killed in Colombia plane crash, dozens more injured - governor https://t.co/Y5kLsAcUOr — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 24, 2026

Con profundo dolor informo que un avión Hércules de nuestra @FuerzaAereaCol sufrió un trágico accidente mientras despegaba de Puerto Leguízamo (Putumayo), cuando transportaba tropas de nuestra Fuerza Pública. Unidades militares ya se encuentran en el lugar de los hechos; sin… — Pedro Arnulfo Sanchez S. Orgullosamente Colombiano (@PedroSanchezCol) March 23, 2026

Authorities have ruled out any immediate signs of sabotage or an attack by illegal armed groups. Sanchez stated that the aircraft was deemed airworthy before takeoff and was operated by a qualified crew. The cause of the crash remains unknown and is currently under investigation. Carol the Warrior Dies: Colombian Influencer Carolina Reyes Passes Away at 23 After Cancer Battle.

Visuals from the crash site show thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage, with emergency teams rushing to contain the fire and search for survivors. The remote jungle terrain of the region has posed additional challenges for rescue and recovery operations.

The Colombian Air Force has launched a full investigation into the incident, while US defense contractor Lockheed Martin has expressed condolences to the victims’ families and pledged support to authorities. The tragedy marks one of the deadliest military aviation disasters in Colombia in recent years.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).