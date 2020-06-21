Beijing, June 21: Researchers at the Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) initiated second stage of human trials to examine the effectiveness of their potential coronavirus vaccine. The Beijing-based institute is one among the six candidates in China who are involved in the race to develop a vaccine against the contagious disease. COVID-19 Vaccine: Clover Biopharmaceuticals Is China's Sixth Candidate, Begins Early-Stage Trials.

IMBCAMS, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the phase 2 trials have begun to further ascertain the safety and immune-triggering response of their experimental doses. If the trials are successful, the company is expected to begin the final round of trials in next couple of months.

The first phase of vaccine trial was successfully completed by IMBCAMS in May, with around 200 participants from all age groups including elderly citizens. For a vaccine to be cleared for roll-out by the drug regulator, it needs to complete three stages of trials.

No vaccine developer in the world has so far completed the third round of tests - the culmination of which is expected to clear the roll-out of silver shot against the coronavirus. Across the globe, nearly 12 major pharmaceutical companies are eyeing to roll-out the vaccine by 2020-end or early next year.

The IMBCAMS is confident of clearing all three rounds of trials, and expects to use a plant for mass production of vaccine in the near future. Apart from IMBCAMS, Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Sinovac Biotech have also expressed confidence to roll-out the shots against COVID-19 in around next six months.

The worldwide toll of coronavirus infections crossed more than 8.9 million by the time this report was published. The death count exceeded 467,000, with the United States being the worst-affected with 121,983 fatalities. China, considered as ground zero of the pandemic, is facing a "second wave" as Beijing has now recorded more than 250 active infections.

