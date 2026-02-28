What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

New Delhi, February 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ajmer in Rajasthan on Saturday to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 16,680 crore. The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering on the occasion. The projects span key sectors including urban development, drinking water supply, road infrastructure, irrigation, energy and industrial development, and are aimed at accelerating Rajasthan’s growth and improving quality of life.

In a major step towards strengthening preventive healthcare and promoting women’s well-being, the Prime Minister will launch a nationwide campaign for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for girls aged 14 years and above to prevent cervical cancer. PM Narendra Modi Likely to Attend ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Event in Navi Mumbai; 15 Lakh Devotees Expected for Shri Guru Teg Bahadur 350th Shaheedi Samaroh.

The initiative seeks to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related illness among women, and marks a significant step in safeguarding the long-term health of girls and women across the country.

To boost road infrastructure and connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several National Highway projects, including the four-lane Greenfield Expressway from Bandikui to Jaipur, the six-lane access-controlled green highway (Package 7) of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, and the eight-lane carriageway (Package 14) of the Delhi-Vadodara Access Controlled Greenfield Expressway. He will also lay the foundation stone for a four-lane elevated road in Jodhpur city and the Malbamori–Mangrol–Baran State Highway in Baran district. PM Narendra Modi Crosses 100 Million Instagram Followers, Becomes First World Leader To Achieve Milestone.

In line with the government’s commitment to providing safe and clean drinking water, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for four packages of the Nonera Major Drinking Water Project and five packages of the Parwan Akawad Major Drinking Water Project, aimed at ensuring reliable water supply in multiple districts of Rajasthan.

To enhance renewable energy transmission and ensure efficient evacuation from Rajasthan’s Renewable Energy Zones (REZs), the Prime Minister will inaugurate key transmission systems. He will also lay the foundation stone for five 220 kV grid substations, two 400 kV grid substations and associated transmission lines to strengthen the state’s power infrastructure and support clean energy expansion.

Continuing the focus on youth empowerment and employment generation, Prime Minister Modi will distribute over 21,800 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government departments and organisations in Rajasthan.

