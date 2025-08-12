Washington, August 12: US President Donald Trump said that he will try to get some territory back for Ukraine during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Speaking at a White House press conference on Monday Trump said, "Russia's occupied a big portion of Ukraine. They occupied prime territory. We're going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine."

The US President also mentioned that his upcoming meeting with Putin in Alaska will be a "feel-out meeting." Trump said a future meeting could also involve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, or include both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders. Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Meeting: India Welcomes US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Says ‘Ready To Support Peace Efforts in Ukraine’.

Donald Trump Speaks on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

TRUMP: "There'll be some land swapping going on...for the good of Ukraine, good stuff, not bad stuff. Also some bad stuff, for both...There'll be some changes in land...Russia's occupied a big portion of Ukraine...we're going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine" pic.twitter.com/5Zf4GRpChT — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 11, 2025

A White House official told reporters on Saturday that Trump remained open to a summit with both leaders. US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said Sunday it was still possible that Zelensky could attend Friday's meeting in Alaska.

"The decision is going to be made by President Trump," Whitaker said. "There's still time to make that decision." He and the Russian president are due to hold talks in Alaska at the end of the week. Trump claimed that he could know within two minutes of meeting Putin whether progress was possible. Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Meeting: India Endorses US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Cites PM Narendra Modi's 'This Is Not an Era of War' Remark.

Trump announced the meeting with Putin last Friday - the day of his self-imposed deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire or face more US sanctions. In response to news of the Alaska summit, Zelensky said any agreements without input from Kyiv would amount to "dead decisions".

