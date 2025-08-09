New Delhi, August 9: Today, August 9, India endorsed the proposed US-Russia Summit, which will likely take place in Alaska on August 15. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025". It must be recalled that US President Donald Trump said that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday, August 15, in Alaska.

The MEA also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark, "This is not an era of war". "This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace," the statement read. MEA also said India endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support the efforts. Donald Trump To Meet Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal ‘Very Close’.

India Endorses US-Russia Summit

MEA's statement comes after Trump revealed the details of the summit on his Truth Social account. Donald Trump wrote, "The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

While speaking during the signing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace accord at the White House, the US President also hinted at progress on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "I came in, and this whole world was on fire, and all these things were sort of happening. We have only been here six months. The world was on fire, and we took care of just about every fire, and we're working on another one very strongly with Russia and Ukraine," he added.

