Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 10

Dubai, February 10: Gold rates (gold prices) in the United Arab Emirates saw a slight correction on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, following a period of sustained gains earlier in the week. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, 24-carat gold is currently retailing at AED 610.50 per gram, a slight increase from Monday's opening, though the broader market shows signs of stabilisation. The shift comes as global investors weigh cooling geopolitical tensions against persistent safe-haven demand, keeping Dubai’s retail market active. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, February 10, in AED, USD and INR.

Dubai Gold Price Table: February 10, 2026

The following table provides today's retail rates in Dubai for various purities. Currency conversions are based on the morning exchange rates: 1 AED = USD 0.27 and 1 AED = INR 24.70. Gold Rate Today, February 10, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, February 10:

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 610.50 166.06 15,079.35 10 Grams 6,105.00 1,660.56 1,50,793.50 1 Tola 7,118.43 1,936.21 1,75,825.22 22K 1 Gram 565.25 153.75 13,961.68 10 Grams 5,652.50 1,537.48 1,39,616.75 1 Tola 6,590.82 1,792.70 1,62,793.13 21K 1 Gram 542.00 147.42 13,387.40 10 Grams 5,420.00 1,474.24 1,33,874.00 1 Tola 6,319.72 1,718.96 1,56,097.08 18K 1 Gram 464.50 126.34 11,473.15 10 Grams 4,645.00 1,263.44 1,14,731.50 1 Tola 5,416.07 1,473.17 1,33,776.93

Note: 1 Tola is approximately 11.66 grams. Prices exclude VAT and jeweller's making charges.

Global Market Influences

The stability in Dubai’s rates mirrors international spot gold, which has been trading near the USD 2,640–USD 2,650 per ounce range. Market analysts point to a "wait-and-watch" approach among investors as they anticipate upcoming US inflation data. While a firm US dollar typically pressures gold prices, central bank purchases and regional uncertainties in the Middle East have provided a firm support level, preventing any significant downward slide in the dirham-denominated rates. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 9.

The Tourism Factor

Dubai continues to see high demand from international travellers, particularly from India and Southeast Asia. Even with current price levels, the "City of Gold" remains a preferred destination due to its stringent quality standards and the VAT refund scheme. Tourists are eligible for a refund on the five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) at major exit points, making the effective purchase price significantly lower than in many home markets where high import duties are standard.

Looking Ahead

For the remainder of the week, local jewellery retailers expect steady footfall as wedding season demand remains robust. Experts suggest that as long as the international spot price holds its current support levels, local prices are likely to trade within a narrow corridor of AED 2.00 to AED 5.00 per gram.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).