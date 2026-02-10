Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 10
Dubai gold rates (gold prices) reached AED 610.50 for 24K on February 10. Prices rose slightly (+AED 3) amid stable global cues. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold is retailing at AED 565.25 per gram. The slight uptick follows a broader trend of price consolidation, with the "City of Gold" maintaining its competitive edge for global shoppers and investors. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate of today in AED, USD and INR.
Dubai, February 10: Gold rates (gold prices) in the United Arab Emirates saw a slight correction on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, following a period of sustained gains earlier in the week. According to the latest data from GoodReturns, 24-carat gold is currently retailing at AED 610.50 per gram, a slight increase from Monday's opening, though the broader market shows signs of stabilisation. The shift comes as global investors weigh cooling geopolitical tensions against persistent safe-haven demand, keeping Dubai’s retail market active. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, February 10, in AED, USD and INR.
Dubai Gold Price Table: February 10, 2026
The following table provides today's retail rates in Dubai for various purities. Currency conversions are based on the morning exchange rates: 1 AED = USD 0.27 and 1 AED = INR 24.70. Gold Rate Today, February 10, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Dubai Gold Rate Today, February 10:
|Purity
|Unit
|Price (AED)
|Price (USD)
|Price (INR)
|24K
|1 Gram
|610.50
|166.06
|15,079.35
|10 Grams
|6,105.00
|1,660.56
|1,50,793.50
|1 Tola
|7,118.43
|1,936.21
|1,75,825.22
|22K
|1 Gram
|565.25
|153.75
|13,961.68
|10 Grams
|5,652.50
|1,537.48
|1,39,616.75
|1 Tola
|6,590.82
|1,792.70
|1,62,793.13
|21K
|1 Gram
|542.00
|147.42
|13,387.40
|10 Grams
|5,420.00
|1,474.24
|1,33,874.00
|1 Tola
|6,319.72
|1,718.96
|1,56,097.08
|18K
|1 Gram
|464.50
|126.34
|11,473.15
|10 Grams
|4,645.00
|1,263.44
|1,14,731.50
|1 Tola
|5,416.07
|1,473.17
|1,33,776.93
Note: 1 Tola is approximately 11.66 grams. Prices exclude VAT and jeweller's making charges.
Global Market Influences
The stability in Dubai’s rates mirrors international spot gold, which has been trading near the USD 2,640–USD 2,650 per ounce range. Market analysts point to a "wait-and-watch" approach among investors as they anticipate upcoming US inflation data. While a firm US dollar typically pressures gold prices, central bank purchases and regional uncertainties in the Middle East have provided a firm support level, preventing any significant downward slide in the dirham-denominated rates. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 9.
The Tourism Factor
Dubai continues to see high demand from international travellers, particularly from India and Southeast Asia. Even with current price levels, the "City of Gold" remains a preferred destination due to its stringent quality standards and the VAT refund scheme. Tourists are eligible for a refund on the five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) at major exit points, making the effective purchase price significantly lower than in many home markets where high import duties are standard.
Looking Ahead
For the remainder of the week, local jewellery retailers expect steady footfall as wedding season demand remains robust. Experts suggest that as long as the international spot price holds its current support levels, local prices are likely to trade within a narrow corridor of AED 2.00 to AED 5.00 per gram.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).