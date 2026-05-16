Gold Rate Today, May 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold rate remained elevated across major Indian cities on Saturday, May 16, despite witnessing a marginal decline from the sharp rally seen earlier this week after the Centre increased import duties on gold and silver to 15%. Check latest gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.
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Gold rate remained elevated across major Indian cities on Saturday, May 16, despite witnessing a marginal decline from the sharp rally seen earlier this week after the Centre increased import duties on gold and silver to 15%. Check latest gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.
Market analysts said domestic bullion prices remain supported by higher import duties, global economic uncertainty, fluctuations in the US dollar, and continued safe-haven demand for gold. However, the slight correction on Saturday indicates some cooling after the steep jump recorded earlier in the week. Gold Rate Today, May 15, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) May 16, 2026
|City
|22K Gold
|24K Gold
|Delhi
|INR 1,44,900
|INR 1,58,060
|Mumbai
|INR 1,44,740
|INR 1,57,900
|Chennai
|INR 1,47,640
|INR 1,61,070
|Kolkata
|INR 1,44,740
|INR 1,57,900
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,44,740
|INR 1,57,900
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,44,740
|INR 1,57,900
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,44,790
|INR 1,57,950
|Jaipur
|INR 1,44,900
|INR 1,58,060
|Lucknow
|INR 1,44,900
|INR 1,58,060
|Bhopal
|INR 1,44,740
|INR 1,57,900
|Srinagar
|INR 1,44,740
|INR 1,57,900
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,44,740
|INR 1,57,900
|Noida
|INR 1,44,900
|INR 1,58,060
|Gurugram
|INR 1,44,900
|INR 1,58,060
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,44,900
|INR 1,58,060
Duty Hike Continues to Influence Market
The recent increase in import duties by the Centre has significantly impacted domestic bullion prices. The move was aimed at reducing gold imports and easing pressure on India’s trade deficit and the rupee. Industry experts said the higher duties are likely to keep prices firm in the near term, particularly ahead of the upcoming wedding and festive season, when jewellery demand traditionally rises.
At the same time, jewellers and traders have expressed concerns that sustained high prices could affect retail buying sentiment and increase unofficial gold inflows into the country. Online bullion discussions and retail market commentary also indicate that buyers are becoming cautious after the sharp rise in rates earlier this week. India Gold Discount Hits Record USD 207 per Ounce As Import Duty Hike Wipes Out Demand.
Volatility Likely to Continue
Gold prices in India have remained volatile in recent months due to geopolitical tensions, global inflation concerns, and uncertainty around international interest rates.
Market observers said future price movements will depend on global bullion trends, the US Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, currency movements, and domestic demand conditions in the coming weeks
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).