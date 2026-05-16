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Gold Rate Today, May 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold rate remained elevated across major Indian cities on Saturday, May 16, despite witnessing a marginal decline from the sharp rally seen earlier this week after the Centre increased import duties on gold and silver to 15%. Check latest gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 16, 2026 08:27 AM IST
Gold Rate Today, May 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
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Gold rate remained elevated across major Indian cities on Saturday, May 16, despite witnessing a marginal decline from the sharp rally seen earlier this week after the Centre increased import duties on gold and silver to 15%. Check latest gold rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad.

Market analysts said domestic bullion prices remain supported by higher import duties, global economic uncertainty, fluctuations in the US dollar, and continued safe-haven demand for gold. However, the slight correction on Saturday indicates some cooling after the steep jump recorded earlier in the week. Gold Rate Today, May 15, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) May 16, 2026​

City 22K Gold 24K Gold
Delhi INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060
Mumbai INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900
Chennai INR 1,47,640 INR 1,61,070
Kolkata INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900
Bengaluru INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900
Hyderabad INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900
Ahmedabad INR 1,44,790 INR 1,57,950
Jaipur INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060
Lucknow INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060
Bhopal INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900
Srinagar INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900
Jodhpur INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900
Noida INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060
Gurugram INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060
Ghaziabad INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060

Duty Hike Continues to Influence Market

The recent increase in import duties by the Centre has significantly impacted domestic bullion prices. The move was aimed at reducing gold imports and easing pressure on India’s trade deficit and the rupee. Industry experts said the higher duties are likely to keep prices firm in the near term, particularly ahead of the upcoming wedding and festive season, when jewellery demand traditionally rises.

At the same time, jewellers and traders have expressed concerns that sustained high prices could affect retail buying sentiment and increase unofficial gold inflows into the country. Online bullion discussions and retail market commentary also indicate that buyers are becoming cautious after the sharp rise in rates earlier this week. India Gold Discount Hits Record USD 207 per Ounce As Import Duty Hike Wipes Out Demand.

Volatility Likely to Continue

Gold prices in India have remained volatile in recent months due to geopolitical tensions, global inflation concerns, and uncertainty around international interest rates.

Market observers said future price movements will depend on global bullion trends, the US Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, currency movements, and domestic demand conditions in the coming weeks

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TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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