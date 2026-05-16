Gold Rate Today, May 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

City 22K Gold 24K Gold Delhi INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060 Mumbai INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900 Chennai INR 1,47,640 INR 1,61,070 Kolkata INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900 Bengaluru INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900 Hyderabad INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900 Ahmedabad INR 1,44,790 INR 1,57,950 Jaipur INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060 Lucknow INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060 Bhopal INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900 Srinagar INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900 Jodhpur INR 1,44,740 INR 1,57,900 Noida INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060 Gurugram INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060 Ghaziabad INR 1,44,900 INR 1,58,060

Duty Hike Continues to Influence Market

The recent increase in import duties by the Centre has significantly impacted domestic bullion prices. The move was aimed at reducing gold imports and easing pressure on India’s trade deficit and the rupee. Industry experts said the higher duties are likely to keep prices firm in the near term, particularly ahead of the upcoming wedding and festive season, when jewellery demand traditionally rises.

At the same time, jewellers and traders have expressed concerns that sustained high prices could affect retail buying sentiment and increase unofficial gold inflows into the country. Online bullion discussions and retail market commentary also indicate that buyers are becoming cautious after the sharp rise in rates earlier this week. India Gold Discount Hits Record USD 207 per Ounce As Import Duty Hike Wipes Out Demand.

Volatility Likely to Continue

Gold prices in India have remained volatile in recent months due to geopolitical tensions, global inflation concerns, and uncertainty around international interest rates.

Market observers said future price movements will depend on global bullion trends, the US Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, currency movements, and domestic demand conditions in the coming weeks