Mumbai, February 10: Gold rates (gold prices) in India saw a marginal increase on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, maintaining the upward momentum observed over the last few sessions. The price of 24-carat gold rose to INR 1,57,920 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold - commonly used for jewelry is retailing at INR 1,44,760 per 10 gram. The slight uptick of INR 10 per 10 gram follows a more substantial rally on Monday, where prices jumped by over INR 131 per 10 gram. Market analysts suggest the current stability at these elevated levels is a result of steady demand during the ongoing wedding season and supportive global cues. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

City-Wise Gold Rates on February 10

Gold prices vary across Indian cities due to local taxes, octroi, and varying jeweller margins. Gold Rate Today, February 09, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Below are the retail prices for 10 grams of gold in major urban hubs:

Gold Rate Today, February 10, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,58,070 INR 1,44,910 Mumbai INR 1,57,920 INR 1,44,760 Chennai INR 1,59,830 INR 1,46,510 Ahmedabad INR 1,57,970 INR 1,57,970 Kolkata INR 1,57,920 INR 1,44,760 Bengaluru INR 1,57,920 INR 1,44,760 Hyderabad INR 1,57,920 INR 1,44,760 Jaipur INR 1,58,070 INR 1,44,910 Pune INR 1,57,920 INR 1,44,760 Noida INR 1,58,070 INR 1,44,910 Gurugram INR 1,58,070 INR 1,44,910 Ghaziabad INR 1,58,070 INR 1,44,910 Lucknow INR 1,58,070 INR 1,44,910 Bhopal INR 1,57,970 INR 1,44,810 Jodhpur INR 1,56,780* INR 1,43,730* Srinagar INR 1,56,870* INR 1,43,820*

18-Carat Gold Prices

For those looking at 18-carat gold, which is often used for stone-studded jewellery, the rate today stands at INR 11,845 per gram. This represents a small increase from yesterday's closing of INR 11,844. In Chennai, which typically sees higher premiums, 18-carat gold is trading at approximately INR 12,520 per 10 grams.

Market Sentiment and Global Influence

The domestic gold market continues to hover near historic highs, having tested the INR 1.60 lakh per 10 grams level earlier this month. Investors are closely monitoring international trends, where a weakening US dollar and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and Europe have bolstered gold’s appeal as a "safe-haven" asset.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery remained firm, trading near the INR 1,58,000 mark. Traders expect prices to remain volatile in the short term as the market awaits fresh inflation data from the United States, which could influence central bank interest rate decisions.

Factors Affecting Your Purchase

If you are planning to buy gold today, it is important to remember that the rates mentioned above are indicative and do not include additional costs. Retail buyers should account for a three per cent Goods and Services Tax, which is applicable on the value of the gold, making charges, and hallmaking.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).