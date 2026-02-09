Dubai, February 9: Gold rates (gold prices) in Dubai recorded a significant upward movement on Monday morning, February 9. According to the latest data, retail rates for 24-karat gold rose to AED 597.50 per gram, up from AED 585.00 in the previous session. This sharp increase reflects a broader bullish trend in the global commodities market as investors pivot toward safe-haven assets amidst shifting economic indicators in the United States and Europe. Local demand in Dubai’s historic Gold Souk remains high, bolstered by seasonal tourist activity and international buyers seeking competitive pricing. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, February 8, in AED, USD and INR.

Dubai Gold Rate Today As of February 9, 2026

The following table provides the morning retail gold rates in Dubai for various purities. Conversions to US Dollars (USD) and Indian Rupees (INR) are based on the prevailing exchange rates of 1 AED = 0.2723 USD and 1 AED = 24.67 INR. Gold Rate Today, February 09, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, February 9:

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 597.50 162.70 14,740 10 Grams 5,975.00 1,627.00 1,47,400 1 Tola 6,969.09 1,897.68 1,71,927 22K 1 Gram 553.25 150.65 13,648 10 Grams 5,532.50 1,506.50 1,36,480 1 Tola 6,453.11 1,757.18 1,59,198 21K 1 Gram 528.00 143.77 13,026 10 Grams 5,280.00 1,437.70 1,30,260 1 Tola 6,158.54 1,676.97 1,51,931 18K 1 Gram 454.75 123.83 11,219 10 Grams 4,547.50 1,238.30 1,12,190 1 Tola 5,304.16 1,444.32 1,30,854

Market Momentum and Global Cues

The surge in Dubai's gold rates follows a rally in international spot gold, which recently tested the USD 2,800 per ounce psychological resistance level. Analysts point to a softening US labour market and cooling inflation data as primary drivers, leading to increased speculation that central banks may ease interest rates sooner than expected.

In Dubai, the price adjustment was immediate. The 24K rate saw a gain of AED 12.50 per gram compared to Sunday’s close. This volatility has led some institutional investors to pause, though retail jewellery buyers continue to take advantage of Dubai's transparent pricing structure. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 8.

The 'City of Gold' Advantage

Despite the rising costs, Dubai maintains its status as a preferred destination for gold bullion and jewellery. The primary appeal lies in the absence of import duties and the tax-free status for tourists, who are eligible for VAT refunds at the airport. Furthermore, the price gap between Dubai and major markets like India remains substantial. Today’s 24K rate in Dubai is approximately 8-10 per cent lower than the domestic price in Mumbai or Delhi when factoring in India’s import duties and GST, making it a lucrative hub for expatriate shoppers.

Outlook for the Week

Market experts advise caution as the week progresses, noting that prices could stabilise if the US Dollar strengthens. However, with the current technical setup on the GoodReturns index showing a "rising" performance, the short-term outlook for the yellow metal remains positive in the UAE.

