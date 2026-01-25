Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 25

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Mumbai, January 25: The Dubai gold rate today surged to fresh record highs on Sunday, January 25, 2026, as strong global safe-haven demand continued to fuel a rally in precious metals. Gold prices in Dubai mirrored gains in the international bullion market amid heightened geopolitical tensions and persistent market volatility. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, January 25, in AED, USD and INR below.

In early trade, 24K gold crossed the key AED 600 per gram milestone, marking an all-time high in the emirate. The sharp rise reflects growing investor preference for gold as a hedge against inflation, currency fluctuations and economic uncertainty.

With prices rising across all purities, buyers looking to purchase jewellery or invest in bullion in Dubai are facing higher costs. Rates for 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K gold registered a significant jump compared to the previous session, underscoring the strong bullish sentiment in the market. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 24.

Dubai Gold Price Today, January 25, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 601.00 163.76 15,001 10 Grams 6,010.00 1,637.60 1,50,010 1 Tola 7,007.66 1,909.44 1,74,911 22K 1 Gram 556.50 151.63 13,890 10 Grams 5,565.00 1,516.35 1,38,902 1 Tola 6,488.79 1,768.06 1,61,960 21K 1 Gram 533.50 145.37 13,316 10 Grams 5,335.00 1,453.68 1,33,162 1 Tola 6,220.61 1,694.99 1,55,266 18K 1 Gram 457.25 124.59 11,413 10 Grams 4,572.50 1,245.91 1,14,130 1 Tola 5,331.54 1,452.73 1,33,075

The 24K gold price in Dubai stood at AED 601.00 per gram, reinforcing the strong upward momentum seen in recent sessions. Meanwhile, 22K gold, widely used for jewellery making, climbed to AED 556.50 per gram, reflecting sustained consumer demand despite higher prices. Gold Rate Today, January 25, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Similarly, 18K and 21K gold rates in Dubai also moved higher, making gold costlier across all segments. Market participants remain focused on global economic cues, currency movements and geopolitical developments that continue to influence bullion prices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).