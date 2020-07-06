Kabul. July 6: A medium-intensity earthquake hit 30 km southwest of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, said National Centre for Seismology. On the Richter scale, the magnitude of the quake was measured at 4.7. The tremors were felt in the region at around 9:36 pm IST. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Jolts Region Near Dushanbe, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the depth of the quake was registered at 90 km below surface level. The epicentre of the quake was central Afghanistan. After the tremors, panic gripped the area. Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injuries.

ANI's Tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit 30 km southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan at 21:36:26 IST, today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/e9vAWJYIEw — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan. According to NCS, the quake struck 304 km Southeast of Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. The earthquake occurred at 8:57 pm IST.

