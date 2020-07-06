Dushanbe, July 6: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Tajikistan on Monday. According to National Center for Seismology, the quake struck 304 km Southeast of Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. The earthquake occurred at 20:57 hours, the National Center for Seismology informed. No casualty or loss to property has been been reported so far. More information is awaited.

Tajikistan is a country in Central Asia surrounded by Afghanistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It’s known for rugged mountains, popular for hiking and climbing. The Fann Mountains, near the national capital Dushanbe, have snow-capped peaks that rise over 5,000 meters. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Jolts Region Near Dushanbe, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here's the tweet:

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 304km Southeast of Dushanbe, Tajikistan at 2057 hours: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

In the last month, a strong quake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near Dushanbe in Tajikistan. The quake, which was reported on June 16, hit 341 km ESE (east-southeast) of Dushanbe, Tajikistan during the morning hours around 7 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

