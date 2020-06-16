Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Jolts Region Near Dushanbe, Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir

World Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 08:58 AM IST
Earthquake (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Dushanbe (Tajikistan), June 16: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Tajikistan on Tuesday morning at 7 am. According the United States Geological Survey, the the quake jolted regions in 341 kilometres ESE of Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe. The USGS says that epicentre was 72 km ENE of Khorugh in Tajikistan and was at a depth of 118.1 kilometres. Its tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir too.

So far there has been no reports of any loss of human life. Earlier on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology has reported that an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on Richter Scale has jolted Kashmir at around 10 am. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

Since last couple of weeks, the Northern region of India has been experiencing mild to strong jolts of earthquakes. In Jammu and Kashmir alone, five earthquakes have been experienced since Monday morning.

It is a developing story. Updates are being added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

