Istanbul, October 30: A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea on Friday damaged several buildings in Turkey's western province of Izmir. According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), four people died and 120 people were injured in the earthquake that was reported to be of 6.6 magnitudes. One of those who were killed had reportedly drowned. Pictures and videos showed heavily damaged structures in Izmir.

The earthquake was centred in the Aegean at a depth of 16,5 kilometres. According to Turkish media reports, tremors could be felt in numerous provinces in the country's west, as well as in Istanbul. Multiple videos showed wreckage of multiple-story buildings. Smoke was filmed in several spots in central Izmir. Six buildings in western Izmir province were destroyed, according to Turkey's interior minister.

Strong Earthquake Damages Buildings in Turkey's Izmir:

Bilim Ertekin, a retired 80-year-old Izmir resident, told Xinhua that some serious cracks occurred on the walls of his apartment in the Karsiyaka district. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, with an epicentre 13 kilometres north northeast of the Greek island of Samos. The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0.

The quake also hit Dodecanese Islands in Greece. Tremors were also felt in Athens. Greek media said the residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes, while some rockfalls were reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries from Greece. Both Turkey and Greece reported aftershocks.

