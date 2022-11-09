Tokyo, November 9: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck Japan's eastern prefecture of Ibaraki on Wednesday, with no tsunami warnings issued.

The quake occurred at 5:40 p.m. local time at a depth of about 50 km in southern Ibaraki prefecture, measuring an upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). Earthquake in Japan: 2 Strong Earthquakes Shake Central Japan, Region Witness Power Outages and Flashes in Sky (Watch Video).

The agency did not issue a tsunami warning and no accidents or injuries were immediately reported as a result of the quake. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.1 Strikes Off Fukushima Prefecture, No Tsunami Warning Issued.

No abnormalities were found at Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant in Tokai, Ibaraki prefecture, the broadcaster NHK reported, citing the operator Japan Atomic Power Company.

