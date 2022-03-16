Central Japan on Wednesday, experienced shaking, power outages in the area, and flashes in the sky after 2 strong earthquakes hit the region. Local authorities issued tsunami advisory after the earthquakes hit central Japan. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of 7.3 Magnitude Hits Fukushima Coast, Tsunami Advisory Issued.

Watch Video:

WATCH: Shaking, power outages, and flashes in the sky as 2 strong earthquakes hit central Japan pic.twitter.com/d7z9CsJzvI — BNO News (@BNONews) March 16, 2022

