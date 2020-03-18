Earthquake in Utah: 5.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Salt Lake City

Utah earthquake. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Utah Emergency Management)

Utah (USA), March 18: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday hit outside Salt Lake City of Utah in United Satates of America. The U.S. Geological Survey informed that this was the largest earthquake since 1992 in th state and it was reported at around 7 am local time.

Innforming about the latest development, ESPN reporter Holly Rowe took to Twitter and wrote that she was "just shaken out of sound sleep by 5.7 earthquake in Salt Lake City." Adding more, she said that she was safe. Earthquake in US: Strong Quake Of Magnitude 5.6 Jolts Coast of Northern California.

Just shaken out of sound sleep by 5.7 earthquake in Salt Lake City. We are all safe. Please Pray for no further aftershocks. Please pray for all of us. — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) March 18, 2020

As per the Utah Emergency Management, power in the region has also been knocked out. They took to Twitter and wrote, "It is very likely that you will feel aftershocks today." Adding more, they gave the intensity map for this earthquake.

It is very likely that you will feel aftershocks today. — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

