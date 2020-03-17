Earthquake Hits Madeira, the Place Where Cristiano Ronaldo has Isolated Himself

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has isolated himself after the outburst of coronavirus. He had been to Portugal to visit his mother after she suffered from a heatstroke earlier this month and post which the former Manchester United player did not return as Juventus had cancelled all their practice session. Ronaldo has isolated himself in Madeira his native place. Now to top all the woes, the Island was hit by an earthquake which was of 3.5 magnitudes. The epicentre of the earthquake was said to be 29 kilometres away from Madeira in Funchal. Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out on Coronavirus, Urges Everyone to ‘Follow WHO Advisory’ in an Emotional Instagram Post.

Given the magnitude of the earthquake, no serious injuries were reported and also there was no damage to human life. The tremors were slightly felt in Lisbon and the Canary Islands. Talking about the coronavirus, because of the outspread of the deadly disease, that the matches at Serie A have been called off until April 3, 2020.

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo had been in the news for a report which said that he would covert his chain of hotels in Portugal into hospitals and would even pay for the medical facilities. The piece of news was denied by the chain of hotels owned by CR7. Prior to that, the Portuguese football star also posted a heartfelt note on social media which was directed to the victims of coronavirus. Ronaldo also urged the fans to follow the preventive measures given by the World Health Organisation. He also sent his thoughts to his Juventus teammates Daniele Rugani who was tested positive.