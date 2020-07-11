Mumbai, July 11: An earthquake of magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindukush region on Saturday. According to details by National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake took place around 09:50 am. No report of any casualty or damage to property have been reported so far from the region. The epicenter of the moderate quake is yet to be known.

The Hindu Kush mountain range which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates and is more prone to earthquakes.

Here's the tweet:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Hindukush region today at 09:50 am: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

On July 9, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked Mizoram, which was felt in Champhai and its neighbouring Serchhip district. This was the eighth tremor reported in the hilly northeastern state in three weeks.

On July 6, a shallow 4.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Kabul, the US Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties after the quake shook Kabul at 8:36 pm (1606 GMT).

