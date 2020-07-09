Aizawl, July 9: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the northeastern state of Mizoram on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit 23km South-West of Champhai. The NCS informed that the quake hit the region at 2:28 pm today. So far, there is no report of any damage to life or property due to the tremor. A similar earthquake of 4.6 magnitude had struck the Champai district last week. As per seismologists, the mountainous northeast region is considered to be the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

The mountainous state had recorded successive quakes during the past two weeks. On July 5, a moderate earthquake of 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram's Champhai district. This was the seventh tremor to jolt the northeastern state in two weeks, officials informed.

Here's the tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 23km South-West of Champhai, Mizoram at 2:28 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/lPjx6xzV64 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

In June, a series of quakes hit the northeastern state. On June 22, a quake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale, shook the same Champhai area and other adjoining northeastern states bordering Myanmar, damaging 31 structures, including roads, buildings and important installations.

