England, June 13: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly beat his mother’s ex-boyfriend to death during a birthday celebration at her home in Salford, England. The victim, 44-year-old Thomas Gomm, was described as a vulnerable alcoholic with severe health issues and limited mobility. The accused, Jack Naylor, reportedly turned violent after a brief disagreement at the gathering. Gomm was later found in a pool of blood and died in the hospital from traumatic head injuries.

According to a report by The Mirror, the incident unfolded at a house on Irvine Avenue on December 16, where Naylor's mother, Lyndsey Davidson, had invited him to decorate the Christmas tree and celebrate his birthday. Thomas Gomm had also been invited and arrived by taxi from a nearby pub. Initially, the atmosphere was relaxed as the trio drank vodka together, but tensions soon escalated between Naylor and Gomm. England Shocker: Former Teacher Stabs Ex-Girlfriend 15 Times With Knife After She Ended Their Relationship in Bath, Sentenced to 12 Years in Jail.

According to the prosecutor, Naylor’s mother noticed signs of trouble as her son began “play fighting” and jabbing at her face, prompting Gomm to intervene. Later, Naylor allegedly prevented his mother from leaving the house, causing her to escape through the back door and seek refuge at a friend’s nearby home. Naylor reportedly followed and appeared agitated and “wild-eyed,” demanding money for beer and cigarettes. UK Shocker: Toddler Suspended From Nursery School for Alleged Transphobia in United Kingdom, Says Report.

Police were called after the situation worsened, and upon arrival, officers found Gomm lying unresponsive in a pool of blood with severe head injuries. Despite emergency surgery and the efforts of medical staff, Gomm died from severe head injuries caused by blunt force trauma. A post-mortem revealed extensive bruising consistent with being kicked or stamped on. Naylor denies the charges, claiming the injuries were from a previous altercation, but police and prosecutors have dismissed this as a fabricated excuse.

