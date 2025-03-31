In a shocking incident in the UK, a toddler was suspended from a nursery school after being accused of transphobia or homophobia, according to a report by The Telegraph. The child, aged between three and four, was suspended for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity” during the 2022-23 academic year. Although the school and case details were not disclosed, Department for Education data shows that 94 pupils across state primary schools were disciplined for similar offenses. Among those, 10 were from year one, and three were from year two, with one incident involving a nursery-aged child. This comes amid rising concerns over school discipline, with children as young as five being expelled for serious offenses. UK Prison Shocker: Inquiry Reveals Prisoners ‘Inevitably’ Having Sex With Each Other at HMP the Verne, Some Inmates ‘Groomed’ for Sexual Favours.

UK Nursery Suspends Toddler for ‘Transphobia’

🚨🇬🇧 UK TODDLER SUSPENDED FOR ‘TRANSPHOBIA’ — YES, REALLY A nursery-aged child — just 3 or 4 years old — was suspended from a UK state school in 2022–23 for “abuse against sexual orientation and gender identity,” according to Department for Education data. In total, 94 primary… https://t.co/6axoYw955L pic.twitter.com/9ebdHGCRYo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)