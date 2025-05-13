Bath, May 13: In a shocking incident, a teacher stabbed his girlfriend 15 times in Bath, England, after she ended their relationship in February last year. The couple who had been dating since college met up in a quiet lane to return gifts when the accused teacher, identified as Matthew Jones, launched the frenzied attack on the victim, Emma Kirk, leaving her with injuries on her face, neck and lungs. As the Bristol Crown Court heard the case, it described the attack as one of exceptional ferocity and sentenced the former teacher to 12 years in jail.

According to The Mirror report, the 29-year-old Jones struggled to accept their breakup and began stalking Krick. He often showed up at her workplace and sent messages despite Krik's clear intention of remaining friends with him. On the day of the incident, the accused lured the victim to a secluded place on the pretext of returning her gifts. Once in the quiet lane, Jones launched the attack, injuring her face, neck, lungs and abdomen. Hearing Krik's scream, five bystanders rushed to her aid and pulled Jones away from her as he continued to strangle her. England Shocker: NHS Nurse Injects Record Shop Owner With Lethal Paralytic Drug in Attempt To ‘Play God’ in Northallerton, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

The bystanders called paramedics, who provided emergency care before transferring Krik to a nearby hospital, where doctors reported removing a blade that had narrowly missed a major artery. At the same time, her lungs had been punctured in the attack. Meanwhile, a police officer restrained Jones, who failed to show remorse. Jones initially denied intent to kill, later pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but maintained he only wanted to inflict serious injuries and did not mean to kill Krik. England Shocker: Plastic Surgeon Breaks Into Fellow Doctor’s Home, Tries To Kill Him With Knife and Petrol Amid Disciplinary Row in Nottinghamshire; Arrested.

The court acquitted Jones of attempted murder but sentenced him to 12 years in prison with an additional four years of extended licence, citing the unpredictable and dangerously persistent nature of Jones, which warranted a lengthy custodial sentence.

