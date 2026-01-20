Sialkot, January 20: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has become the subject of widespread social media ridicule after officially inaugurating a restaurant in Sialkot that was falsely branded as an international Pizza Hut outlet. The incident, which took place on January 20, went viral after images of the minister cutting the ribbon at the storefront were shared online, prompting an immediate and sharp clarification from the legitimate franchise owners in Pakistan.

A High-Profile Ribbon Cutting of Fake Pizza Hut Store in Sialkot

The controversy began when Khawaja Asif, a senior leader of the PML-N, attended the opening ceremony of what appeared to be a new Pizza Hut branch in the Sialkot Cantonment area. Dressed in formal attire and accompanied by local supporters, the minister was filmed performing the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony and touring the facility. Karachi Mall Fire: 26 People Dead, 81 Still Missing As Massive Blaze Rips Through Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road in Pakistan.

The outlet featured the iconic red roof logo and standard branding associated with the American multinational chain. However, as photos of the event began to circulate, local food enthusiasts and netizens quickly raised doubts about the store's authenticity, noting inconsistencies in the signage and interior decor.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Trolled for Inaugurating Fake Pizza Hut Outlet

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif just inaugurated a fake Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot 😃 pic.twitter.com/sLPnQuBGqi — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) January 20, 2026

Pizza Hut Issues Statement, Says Outlet in Sialkot Is Fake

Within hours of the inauguration, Pizza Hut Pakistan issued a formal public notice through its social media channels to distance itself from the Sialkot establishment. The company clarified that it had no legal or operational ties to the newly opened store.

"Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorized outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment," the official statement read. The company further said that they have filed a complaint with the relevant authorities to stop the misuse of their trademark and ensure immediate action.

Government Scrutiny and Public Backlash

The incident has triggered a wave of criticism against the minister's staff for failing to conduct basic due diligence before scheduling a high-profile government presence. Critics argue that a senior federal minister’s endorsement of a "copycat" brand not only undermines trademark laws but also raises concerns about the vetting process for official engagements.

"It is embarrassing for a Defence Minister to be used as a promotional tool for an illegal business," one social media user wrote on X. Others pointed out that this is not the first time local businesses in Pakistan have used international branding - such as "Sattar Buksh" (a play on Starbucks) - though those cases usually involve clever satire rather than direct imitation of a logo. Know Why Marriyum Aurangzeb's New Pics From Junaid Safdar's Wedding Showing 'Stark Transformation' Are Going Viral.

Legal Ramifications

Following the clarification, Pizza Hut Pakistan confirmed that it has initiated legal proceedings against the owners of the Sialkot outlet for trademark infringement and intellectual property theft. As of late Tuesday, Khawaja Asif’s office has not issued an official comment on the matter, though the viral videos of the inauguration remain a top trending topic in the country.

