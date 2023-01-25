Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by the police in Lahore on sedition charges on Wednesday. According to the reports, the arrest was made shortly after Chaudhry publicly criticised the Pakistani government. When presented before the court, Chaudhry reportedly said that "I am Nelson Mandela of Pakistan." Fawad Chaudhry Alleges Pakistan Government Plotted Against Ex-PM Imran Khan, Arrested.

Former Minister of Pakistan Fawad Chaudhary arrested on sedition charges; Says I am Nelson Mandela of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/10TJIhfiWa — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 25, 2023

فواد چوہدری کے ہتکھڑی بندھے ہاتھ اور مسکراہٹ- سچ کڑوا ہوتا ہے اور فواد سچ بولتا ہے. #ReleaseFawadCh pic.twitter.com/Atg3YyqGj6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 25, 2023

فواد چودھری نے میڈیکل کے لیے پمز پہنچنے پر وکٹری ✌️کا نشان بنایا !! pic.twitter.com/3f3cqGSTuh — Saqib Virk (@SaqibVirkPK) January 25, 2023

