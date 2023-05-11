Helsinki, May 11: At least 27 people, most of them children, were injured on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Espoo, west of Finland's capital Helsinki, local rescue officials said. Finland Bridge Collapse: 24 People, Many of Them Schoolchildren, Hurt After Pedestrian Bridge Collapses in Finnish City Espoo.

The Helsinki region health district (HUS) told the media that 15 people have been taken to hospital, reports Xinhua news agency. Finland Bridge Collapse: 27 People Injured, Mostly Children, After Footbridge Collapses in Finnish City Espoo.

Most of the injured were students and some of them are in serious condition, reports said. Additional details are awaited.

