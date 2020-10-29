Paris, Oct 29: At least two people were was killed and one other person was injured in a deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice.

According to French media reports, the victims were a man and a woman, reports the BBC.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi has confirmed that one person has been arrested, adding that the incident was a "terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica".

Meanwhile, a minute's silence was observed in the National Assembly, where Prime Minister Jean Castex was detailing the nationwide lockdown, which will come into force on Thursday night.

"Without question this is a very serious new challenge that is striking our country," the BBC quoted Castex as saying.

