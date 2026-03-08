Mumbai, March 8: Amazon has officially withdrawn its sponsorship from the upcoming Paris Book Festival following a public dispute with the French booksellers' association. The e-commerce giant announced its departure after the Syndicat de la Librairie Française (SLF) organised a boycott, citing concerns over the company’s impact on the traditional literary market. The festival, which is one of France’s premier cultural events, is scheduled to take place at the Grand Palais Éphémère from April 17 to April 19.

The withdrawal comes as a result of mounting pressure from independent bookshops and industry representatives who opposed the inclusion of the US-based corporation. In a statement addressing the exit, an Amazon spokesperson expressed deep disappointment, describing the SLF’s opposition as a "partisan manoeuvre." The company stated it chose to end the partnership to avoid further involvement in what it termed an "absurd controversy." Anthropic AI Model Detects 14 High-Severity Firefox Security Flaws in 2 Weeks Outpacing Global Research Community.

Amazon Allegations of Market Disruption

The SLF has been vocal in its criticism, accusing Amazon of damaging the integrity of the book trade. The association alleged that the platform has allowed the market to be flooded with AI-generated content supported by fraudulent reviews and manipulated rankings. These factors, the SLF argued, create an unfair environment for traditional authors and publishers who rely on verified literary merit.

Furthermore, the booksellers' association criticised the festival organisers for their initial decision to accept Amazon’s financial backing. The SLF characterised the partnership as "irresponsible," suggesting that the publishers’ association had prioritised short-term financial gains over the long-term health of the French literary ecosystem.

Organisers Act to Ensure Stability

Paris Livres Événements, the subsidiary responsible for managing the festival, confirmed that the partnership ended due to the sustained "hostility" surrounding Amazon’s presence. Organisers noted that the decision was necessary to prevent "serious disruption" during the three-day event. By removing the source of the conflict, they hope to protect the interests of the 450 exhibitors and the 120,000 visitors expected to attend.

The organisers emphasized that their primary goal is to "ease tensions" and ensure the festival occurs in a "peaceful atmosphere." They stated that jeopardising the event would serve no one’s interests, particularly given the importance of the festival to France’s cultural calendar and the publishing industry at large.

Background on French Book Regulations

The tension between Amazon and the French book industry is rooted in the country’s long-standing commitment to "cultural exception." France maintains strict laws, such as the Lang Law of 1981, which prevents deep discounting of books to protect independent retailers from larger competitors. More recently, the government introduced a minimum delivery fee for books to curb the advantage held by major online retailers. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Dismisses Block Layoffs as Company-Specific Issues Rather Than AI-Driven Industry Trend.

Despite the withdrawal of its sponsorship, Amazon remains a dominant force in the French digital and physical book markets. The festival will now proceed with its original schedule in April, relying on alternative funding and the participation of hundreds of publishers and authors to maintain its status as a leading international book fair.

