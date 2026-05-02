India vs France Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast

Defending champions India are set to face a formidable France side in the semi-final of the BWF Thomas Cup 2026. The high-stakes encounter at the Forum Horsens Arena in Denmark comes as India aims to secure a second consecutive final appearance. However, the Indian contingent has been dealt a significant blow ahead of the tie, with top-ranked singles player Lakshya Sen ruled out due to injury. Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen To Miss India's Semi-Final Clash Against France Due To Elbow Injury.

Badminton enthusiasts in India can follow the action live across television and digital platforms. Following a recent shift in broadcasting partnerships for 2026, the Thomas Cup is being aired through the Star Sports network and the JioHotstar digital platform.

Television: The semi-final tie will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD) with English and Hindi commentary options.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the matches live on the JioHotstar app and website.

International Viewing: For those outside India, the BWF TV YouTube channel provides live coverage in select territories where local broadcasting rights are not restricted. Thomas Cup 2026: Dominant India Blank Chinese Taipei to Secure Semi-Final Spot.

Match Fact

Feature Details Tournament BWF Thomas Cup 2026 Venue Forum Horsens Arena, Horsens, Denmark Date Saturday, 2 May 2026 Time 9:30 PM IST (Approximate) India Singles Line-up Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy India Doubles Line-up Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, M.R. Arjun/H. Amsakarunan Key Absentee Lakshya Sen (Elbow Injury) Live Telecast (India) Star Sports 2 / Star Sports 2 HD Live Stream (India) JioHotstar

Team Line-Up

In Sen's absence, the young Ayush Shetty has been drafted in to play the opening singles rubber against world number four Christo Popov. With the singles order reshuffled, world number 30 Kidambi Srikanth will feature in the second singles match against the rising French star Alex Lanier. The experienced HS Prannoy is slated for the third singles match against Toma Junior Popov.

The doubles department remains a stronghold for India. The world number four pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will spearhead the doubles challenge, alongside the duo of M.R. Arjun and Hariharan Amsakarunan. France, the reigning 2026 European Champions, enter the semi-final with a well-rounded squad, making this a closely contested battle for a spot in the gold-medal match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).