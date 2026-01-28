Mumbai, January 28: French lawmakers have taken a decisive step toward prohibiting children under the age of 15 from using social media, following a landmark vote in the National Assembly on January 26. The bill, passed by a significant 130-21 margin, aims to curb "digital chaos" and protect minors from cyberbullying, screen addiction, and harmful algorithms. Championed by President Emmanuel Macron, the legislation would also extend France's existing school smartphone ban to high schools. The bill now heads to the Senate, with the government hoping to enforce the measures by the start of the 2026 academic year in September.

Protecting the 'Digital Brain'

The core of the legislation is a total prohibition of social media accounts for anyone under 15, as well as "social networking functionalities" embedded in other platforms. President Macron hailed the vote as a "major step," stating that "our children's brains are not for sale" to algorithms or international tech networks. Social Media Ban in Australia: Over 4.7 Million Accounts Linked to Children Under 16 Deactivated Within Days, PM Anthony Albanese Hails Companies’ ‘Meaningful Effort’.

Proponents argue the ban is a response to a "health emergency," citing studies that link excessive social media use to reduced self-esteem, poor sleep, and increased exposure to content promoting self-harm. Critics, however, have raised concerns about civil liberties and the practical difficulty of enforcing age verification without invasive data collection.

Timeline and Enforcement of the Bill

If the Senate approves the bill by mid-February as expected, the ban will follow a two-stage rollout:

September 1, 2026: New accounts for children under 15 will be prohibited.

December 31, 2026: Social media platforms must deactivate all existing accounts belonging to users who do not meet the age requirement.

Platforms found in violation could face heavy fines under the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which France intends to use as its primary enforcement framework. Goa Social Media Ban: Government Proposes Age Limit for Children Under 16 on Meta, X, and YouTube to Protect Youth Mental Health.

Global Trend: Countries Restricting Social Media for Minors

France is not alone in its efforts. A growing number of nations are shifting from voluntary guidelines to strict legal age limits.

Country Status Restriction Details Australia In Effect World-first total ban for minors under 16 (effective December 2025). Norway Pending Planning a total ban for children under 15. Denmark Pending Proposed ban for under-15s, with potential parental exemptions at 13. United Kingdom Consultation Currently exploring an Australia-style ban for under-16s. Italy In Effect Parental consent is required for children under 14. China In Effect Strict "minor mode" limits daily screen time based on age.

A Growing European Consensus

The French move mirrors a broader debate within the European Union. In late 2025, the European Parliament proposed a harmonised "digital age of majority" of 16 across the bloc. While the EU currently mandates parental consent for data processing of those under 16, member states have the flexibility to lower that limit to 13. France’s decision to set the bar at 15 - without an option for parental override - positions it as one of the world's most restrictive digital environments for teenagers.

