Washington, August 20: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 209.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.40 million, vaccinations soared to over 4.82 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 209,915,414, 4,401,878 and 4,824,177,807, respectively. Monkey B Virus: China Reports First Human Infection Death.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 37,291,739 and 625,153, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,322,258 cases. COVID-19 in US: Fourth Coronavirus Surge Overwhelms Hospitals in United States, Says Report.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,494,212), Russia (6,592,705), France (6,635,417), the UK (6,422,367), Turkey (6,157,742), Argentina (5,116,803), Colombia (4,880,516), Spain (4,758,003), Italy (4,464,005), Iran (4,587,683), Indonesia (3,930,300), Germany (3,854,529) and Mexico (3,152,205), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 572,641 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (433,049), Mexico (250,469), Peru (197,659), Russia (170,716), the UK (131,690), Italy (128,634), Colombia (123,901), Indonesia (122,633), France (113,366) and Argentina (109,841).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).