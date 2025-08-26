Let’s Get LOUDER (LGL), part of the IN10 Media Network and known for delivering impactful and emotionally charged music, proudly presents its first-ever devotional track – "Vakratunda". Timed with the arrival of Ganesh Utsav, the anthem promises to be the perfect soundtrack for welcoming Bappa home this festive season. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Mumbai: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Ganraj; 7 Popular Ganpati Pandals To Visit During This Year’s Ganeshotsav.

Sung by Mohd Saad Nadeem and composed by Anuj Gupta, "Vakratunda" breathes new life into the timeless Ganpati prayer, weaving together devotional lyrics with pulsating beats and a vibrant contemporary soundscape.

Featuring Gautam Rode and directed by Aslam Khan, the music video blends deep-rooted faith with youthful energy, which makes it both a celebration of tradition and a modern-day anthem.

Watch the Song 'Vakratunda':

More than just a song, "Vakratunda" is an experience – uniting generations through music, rhythm, and devotion, and adding an unforgettable spirit to Ganesh Utsav 2025. Ganesh Utsav 2025: Maharashtra Postal Circle Amitabh Singh Releases Special Postcards for Ganesh Festival.

The track is now streaming on all major music platforms and exclusively available on Let’s Get LOUDER’s YouTube channel.

