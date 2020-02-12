Hafiz Saeed Convicted by Pakistan Court in Terror Funding Cases, JuD Chief Sent to Five Years in Prison

Hafiz Saeed. (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Lahore, February 12: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Pakistan on Wednesday convicted Jamat-ud-Dawa chief (JuD) Hafiz Saeed for in terror financing cases. Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. The Lahore court on Tuesday had also accepted a plea seeking the simultaneous hearing and verdict of the six cases against the JuD chief. 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: India Will Never Forgive and Forget Hafiz Saeed, Says Syed Akbaruddin.

On Saturday, the court deferred its verdict against Saeed in two terror financing cases on his "request". A court official told PTI, "The ATC judge on Saturday took up the application of Hafiz Saeed requesting the court to club all terror financing cases against him and announce the verdict after the trial is completed."

According to reports, the prosecution had produced some 20 witnesses in the ATC to testify against Saeed and his close aides for their alleged involvement in terror financing. Last year in December, Saeed indicted by the court and others in terror financing cases in day to day hearing. During the hearing, the JuD chief pleaded "not guilty". Hafiz Saeed, Aides 'Booked': Pakistan's Crackdown Should be 'Irreversible' and 'Verifiable', Say Govt Sources.

The cases of terror financing have been registered against him in Lahore and Gujranwala cities on the application of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police. The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. He was lodged at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Saeed is a mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai attacks.