Gaza, January 5: The Hamas-run Gaza media office said that the Israeli army carried out 94 airstrikes and shelling on the Gaza Strip over the past 72 hours, killing 184 people. In its statement, the office on Saturday described the escalation as "dangerous and brutal," targeting unarmed civilians and residential areas, particularly in Gaza City.

It added that many of the victims, either killed or injured, remained trapped under rubble, with damaged infrastructure obstructing their recovery and access to hospitals, Xinhua news agency reported. Palestinian Civil Defence officials in Gaza confirmed that Israeli airstrikes had intensified violently over the past three days, which local residents have described as an extraordinarily difficult period. Israel-Hamas War: 59 Palestinians Killed, 273 Others Injured in 4 Attacks Targeting Families in Gaza Strip Over Past 24 Hours.

The statement held the Israeli army fully responsible for these "horrific crimes" and also criticised the US administration for providing Israel with weapons and political support. It called on the international community and the UN Security Council to uphold their legal and moral obligations by dispatching independent investigative teams to document these "heinous crimes" and ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

The intensified Israeli airstrikes on Gaza began Thursday morning after Defence Minister Israel Katz warned on Wednesday of using "unprecedented force" if Hamas did not release hostages and cease firing rockets at Israel. Negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US are stalled over key issues, including the continuation of the ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported. Hamas seeks to prolong the truce, while Israel insists on the right to resume military action if it perceives a security threat. Another point of contention is Hamas's demand for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, which Israel opposes, asserting the need for a continued military presence to maintain security control. Israeli Strikes in Gaza Claim at Least 30 Lives As Stalled Ceasefire Talks Set To Resume.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023, Israel has been engaged in a large-scale military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, which, according to Gaza's health authorities, has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian deaths. The war was triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed over 1,200 Israelis and led to the abduction of roughly 250 hostages.

