Japan's health ministry on Wednesday reported the country's first fatality from mpox. The patient was a man in his 30s with a prior infection with HIV and no travel history, the ministry said in a statement. Mpox is a viral infection that spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Most cases are mild, but it can kill. Japan: Thousands of Dead Fish Wash Up on Beach in Island Country's Northern Region (Watch Video).

Monkeypox in Japan

