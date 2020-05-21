Johnson & Johnson Ends Sale of Talc-Based Baby Powder in US and Canada: Here’s Why Customers Sued the Brand for Years!

talcum pwder (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The Johnson & Johnson's baby powder has been widely used all over the world. Indian babies grew up using the Johnson & Johnson talc powder, and families had blindly trusted the brand for its quality. However, in a shocking turn of events, the company faced thousands of lawsuits from cancer patients who claimed that its talc powder was contaminated with asbestos which was a carcinogen. While the brand diffused such claims, they have finally declared that they would no longer sell the talcum-based baby powder in the US and Canada. Late us take a look back at the controversy.

Link Between Talc-Based Baby Powder and Ovarian Cancer

Did Johnson & Johnson not make the public aware of the health risks associated with using the powder despite knowing the side effects? According to a study published in the Journal Epidemiology, women who regularly use talc powder on their genitals may be at an increased risk of ovarian cancer. Another study published in the Journal Cancer found that because talc is sourced from the same mines as asbestos (which is a carcinogen), possible contamination and chemical composition could be linked to ovarian cancer. The same study also claimed that talc usage is not just limited to ovarian cancer, but genital exposure to talc could also increase the risk of cervical and endometrial cancer. What Is the Relation Between Talcum Powder and Ovarian Cancer? Can Using Talc on the Genital Area Be Dangerous?

The Victims

According to reports, a 52-year-old woman, Darlene Coker died of cancer, mesothelioma, that grew in the delicate membrane surrounding her lungs. She was aware that it was as rare as it was deadly, a signature of exposure to asbestos. She also knew it affected mostly men who inhaled asbestos dust in mines that used the carcinogen before its risks were understood. Then how had she been exposed to asbestos? Reuters reports that she used Johnson and Johnson's Baby Powder on her children as well as sprinkled on herself all her life. The fact that talc and asbestos often occurred together in the earth, mined talc could be contaminated with carcinogens. World Ovarian Cancer Day 2020: From Excess Body Weight to Old Age, Factors That Could Increase the Risk of This Deadly Cancer in Women!

Another 62-year-old woman, also died of ovarian cancer in October 2015. She was diagnosed with cancer two years before her death. As reported by The Telegraph and Independent, the woman used Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder regularly for more than 35 years which could be a possible cause of cancer.

A Case of Negligence

A US court charged Johnson & Johnson with fraud and negligence and conspiracy. The company has been under the scanner of a coalition of groups called the campaign for safe cosmetics. They have been urging Johnson & Johnson for eliminating certain cancer-causing chemicals from their adult and baby care product range. The company in 2012 had also agreed to remove 1,4 dioxane and formaldehyde, both potential carcinogens from their products.

The brand decided to discontinue their talcum baby powder sales after years of speculation and controversy. The company's cornstarch baby powder will still be available for purchase.