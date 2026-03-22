Tehran, March 22: Iran has said it is ready to “protect” Greenland following renewed statements by former US President Donald Trump about acquiring the Arctic island. The remarks, made by an Iranian spokesperson, come as geopolitical tensions continue to rise across multiple regions.

In a statement, the spokesperson criticised recent US rhetoric and suggested that if European countries were unable to safeguard Greenland, Iran could step in. The comments add a new dimension to ongoing diplomatic strains involving the United States, Europe, and West Asia. Donald Trump Warns Iran To Reopen Strait of Hormuz Within 48 Hours or Face Strikes on Power Plants.

‘Just Ask, We’ll Come’: Iran to Greenland

Iran offer to PROTECT Greenland from Trump — ‘just ask… we’ll come’ pic.twitter.com/t0L7zqd2w0 — RT (@RT_com) March 21, 2026

Iran Offers To ‘Protect’ Greenland Amid War With US

The remarks come against the backdrop of an escalating conflict in West Asia, involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Since late February, Iran has faced coordinated military pressure and has responded with counterstrikes, according to officials.

Tehran has also moved to restrict access to the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route. In response, the United States has urged support from allies including the NATO and the European Union to secure maritime routes. Iran Targets Diego Garcia: US-UK Military Base, Which Often Hosts USAF B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, in Indian Ocean Targeted With Ballistic Missile.

Donald Trump has revived his long-standing proposal to acquire Greenland, citing national security concerns and the island’s strategic importance in the Arctic. He has called for immediate negotiations, though no agreement has been reached.

The governments of Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected the proposal. Greenland’s leadership has reiterated that the territory is not for sale, while Danish authorities have maintained that sovereignty is non-negotiable.

Trump has also proposed tariffs on European goods, including those from Denmark and other Nordic countries, as part of broader negotiations. Public statements and visual materials shared by him have highlighted US strategic interest in the region.

Strategic Importance of Greenland

Greenland holds significant geopolitical value due to its location in the Arctic, where global powers are increasingly competing for influence. The region is seen as critical for military positioning, natural resources, and emerging shipping routes.

Trump has previously suggested that acquiring Greenland would strengthen US security interests, particularly in relation to Russia and Arctic operations. However, he has indicated that military force would not be used in pursuing the proposal.

Iran’s statement, while largely symbolic, reflects the widening scope of geopolitical rivalry and rhetoric involving global powers. It also underscores how disputes in one region can influence narratives and alignments elsewhere.

Tensions within NATO and between the United States and European allies have reportedly increased amid the Greenland issue and broader security concerns. As of now, there has been no progress toward any agreement on the territory’s status.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).