Washington, July 7: Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, the capital city of US state of Georgia, said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Covid-19 has literally hit home," Bottoms tweeted on Monday, Xinhua reported.

"I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," she said on Twitter.

Bottoms, 50, is reportedly in the running to become the running mate to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

She has gained national attention in recent weeks for her handling of the pandemic and the protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

