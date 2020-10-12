Seoul, October 12: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke down while delivering a speech at a military parade over the weekend and apologised to his people for failing to stand with them amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, news agency Reuters reported on Monday. A video of Kim Jong Un wiping his tears was released by the state television station. Kim Jong-un Wishes Donald Trump, Melania Quick Recovery From COVID-19.

Kim became emotional while addressing a huge gathering at the 75th founding anniversary of his ruling party, Workers' Party, and thanked North Korean troops for their sacrifices. He reportedly said he did not live up to the trust that North Koreans placed in him, and for that, he was “really sorry”. Kim removed his glasses and wiped his tears, according to reports. Several people in the audience also had tears streaming down their faces, reports added.

"Although I am entrusted with the important responsibility to lead this country upholding the cause of the great comrades Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il thanks to the trust of all the people, my efforts and sincerity have not been sufficient enough to rid our people of the difficulties in their lives," Kim was quoted as saying. He also claimed that not a single North Korean had been infected with the coronavirus.

In his emotive speech, Kim expressed his desire to improve North Korea's ties with South Korea and refrained from making any direct attack on the United States. Prior to his speech, North Korea on Saturday showcased its latest missile, that was larger than any of North Korea’s known intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

